Hello Love. How was the show?

It flashes by so fast

Don’t worry you’re only mostly dead

But you almost died the cast

Now listen closely. There’s only minutes

To choose your pathway

Wake up, go back to earth

Or stay here and play

What dreams may come? It’s up to you

You are what you imagine

Today, I’m Gene Kelly

And you’re Falcor the dragon

I can see you think I’m blowing smoke

So darlin’ I must confess

You’ve a birthmark in your right ear

And one under your dress

Don’t worry baby. I ain’t stalkin’

Angels know everything

And since the first dawn

You’re the sweetest thing I’ve seen

Remember when that limb snapped

In your sweet ol’ Gumtree

Ever wonder how you landed

ever so softly

Sometimes I think you knew

I was there all along

You’d reach out to touch

Or sing me a song

Well of course there’s a hell

It’s all in your head

Those who don’t forgive themselves

Die before their dead

No, there isn’t a God.

There’s too many to know

Breeding like rabbits

Always in meetings, making space grow

It’s a NeverEnding Story

A reincar … nival ride

Where nothing’s left behind

We’re all electrified

Dust to dust, we disappear

Just to light back up

I’ve tried every door

But it’s love that fills my cup

It’s love that fills me up

So make love for heaven’s sake

Make love for heaven’s sake

[Heard off camera]

But I can’t do Falcor. You gotta switch back.



”Dream a dream – and what you see will be”

Jan. 1, 2026 update: Took 20 years, but MY BOOK IS LIVE — ready for laughs!!!

Fraternal Youth is an experimental memoir with QR-linked videos to cultural artifacts such as:

our dog fetching beer from the fridge (my COVID project)

gladiator funboard challenges

pop culture video references

pranks, gags, adventure!

Fraternal Youth Cocktail :

5 parts fatherhood fails + the absurdity of life

4 parts goofy boy-girl twins + their crazy pets

3 parts adventure (Bonnaroo, Greece, hitchhiking)

2 parts peaceful parenting + simple discipline systems

1 part hope: a five-year hunt for all the tech, medical and energy breakthroughs that will save us + my comical spin

Fraternal Youth Praise

⭐ “Mix Jim Gaffigan, Erma Bombeck and Pee Wee Herman into a Darby Smoothie. Add a dash of nonsense that makes perfect sense and you’ve got a compilation that spans from raising kids to raising hell. I’m an avid fan.”

Wendy Parker, satirist for Overdrive Magazine

⭐ “Darby stunned me with this book. It’s happy, funny, sad and weird - all the things that make up a life well lived, and he tells it with such beauty and momentum. So many chapters swept me away.”

Ginger Cook (GC), Substack humorist

Fraternal Youth Early Excerpts

I changed my first diaper on August 27, 2007. It smelled like fermented mothballs with a touch of failed dreams. I don’t know where those subtle notes came from, but they were good reminders to use birth control.

2 years, 8 months old

Kids got in trouble at the store. Finn dropped a can of tinned pork on Melina’s middle toe. The SPAM survived, but Momma no longer has a piggy that eats roast beef. The toe’s still there, but it’s a scarred vegetarian now.

3 years, 8 months

Me: “Finn, didn’t you say you’d drink your juice after dinner?”

Finn: “I didn’t hear me say that.”

4 years, 10 months

“Shhhh! I heard a sound make a noise.” ~ Fiona

5 years, 11 months

“Every time you go into war, you should go potty first.” ~ Finn

