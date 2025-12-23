Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
imi's avatar
imi
Dec 23

I admire your brilliance. I couldn’t love this piece more than I do now.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Darby Jones
Marissa Purdum's avatar
Marissa Purdum
4d

I have never seen this movie, but this was cute!

Reply
Share
7 replies by Darby Jones and others
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Darby Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture