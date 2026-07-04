Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

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James (HVR)'s avatar
James (HVR)
2d

I can confirm that I didn't know the pound or the secret meeting in New York. I did know Cal was hands way off.

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1 reply by Darby Jones
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SpudLink
2d

No, of course a domestic agenda deeply rooted in laissez-faire economics, small government, and minimal regulation, strong nationalist "America First" philosophy, and enforced strict protectionist tariffs couldn't have possibly been contributing factors leading up to the Great Depression. No I say! It can't be!

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