Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

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Howard James Stewart's avatar
Howard James Stewart
Apr 1

Thanks for the financial lesson. I can’t wait for your upcoming article about Quantitative Easing. That should educate a few people who need educating about inflation. Hopefully!

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Sheryl Allen's avatar
Sheryl Allen
7d

Super writing and explaining!! Thank you but yes it did piss me off! I think I basically hate politicians!! I am democrat but with this new Republican push to put the save act thru if it does get pushed thru it will disenfranchise millions of married women from voting! It you married and your last

Name changed when you married your most certainly will not be able to register to vote after they push it through! Your birth certificate has a different name than your License!! Done, no voting the ffing republicans have a real aversion to women in general! But they want to take away ALL OUR RIGHTS!!!!

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