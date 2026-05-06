Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

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Tammy B's avatar
Tammy B
7d

As always- I love it! You’re bringing awareness with a smile and a laugh here and there. Lightening the situation makes it easier for people, young people especially, to comprehend what is ‘really’ going on and how it’s affecting them, us, and almost everyone else. I’m not willing to ‘sell my soul’ for anything so, there again, proves my worth. But there is something that is really ‘eating’ at me. It’s very irritating and so very wrong and here’s something maybe you can research and explain to the general public. The USA federal government is now calling Social Security and Social Security Disability a benefit- IT IS NOT A BENEFIT. It’s what I paid in every year since I was 14 years old. It’s not a tax to be used for government purposes either. Every single paycheck I received had at least 15.3% social security withholding plus a 6.4% for Medicare taken from me and the company I worked for. When I was self-employed and/or a contract worker, I paid those amounts in myself with no help from anyone. I now am disabled and I get a disability check monthly, (which btw isn’t as much as it should be) but, I draw that monthly income from WHAT I PAID IN, what my employers paid in on my behalf, and what my family paid in, extended family paid in, and ancestors who paid in that never got to draw there’s out. Now, however, now they want to claim this as a ‘benefit’?!?! OH NO, and more people need to speak up, speak out, spread the word, and make them give our money back to us as intended. Social Security and Medicare was NEVER supposed to be a TAX! It wasn’t even supposed to be withheld for this many years. Plus, people on SSI and SSDI also have to pay a monthly premium for Medicare- even though we’ve paid that in when working yet, we still pay for it plus co-pays when using it. Look it up if you’re not aware of it but, in your position I think you probably are aware of it and you’re just the person who could write about this as an awareness and interest of others.

Thank you for the follow up on ‘The Theft…’ I really appreciate your writing. 🌸😊

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1 reply by Darby Jones
codrus's avatar
codrus
5dEdited

"Anarchy was never a society without laws." Are not "laws" a state notion? If you have the freedom to do anything and have all "rights" possible in existence, with the only caveat that should you harm or infringe upon another, you will owe redress and restitution. Where are "laws" needed in that? So-called laws would be redundant in that case, would they not? I propose that all "laws" are nothing more than an excuse to extract wealth from people; that's a state thing. -- Now I will grant that "law" as used in "common law" was a collection of 'best methods' to arbitrate disputes, but that is not how anyone uses the term anymore. Everyone today has adopted Rome's predatory statutory law terminology—or more accurately, been tricked into using it.

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