I love old couples who can say anything in public without worrying what people might think of Em. We’ll talk about Em in a sec.

I was at the Florabama Roadhouse, attending the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival. It was Wild Women’s Night, featuring some of the most badass songwriters from around the globe. An Irish singer-songwriter named Claire Cunningham had just slayed the audience before my best friend got up on stage.

Traditionally, the night is hosted by a burly dude dressed up as a woman – the bigger the better. It’s all for fun. This time, my buddy Buzz, I mean Em was the emcee.

The place was poppin’. Every walk of life was there, getting rowdy, loving life. An older couple named Everett and Jamie were sitting at a large table behind us. Everyone in the room could hear them shouting into their spouse’s good ear.

We all learned they were celebrating their 54th anniversary, which knee gives out during a storm, and the details of Jamie’s burial plans, which felt a bit premature but very thorough … solid plan.

Em was mid-monologue:

Em: “I’m proud of who I am. I’ve always been a woman, – always will be – and if you don’t like it, then you can suck my d!ck!”

Everett: “What was that?”

Jamie: “D!ck! ... She said, You can SUCK MY D!CK.”

Everett: “Well that’s what I thought, but ...”

Jamie: “Turn up your ears, Everett!”

They got the biggest laugh of the night. The irony here is that the old couple grew up during a time when Em was too taboo to talk about, yet they were laughing their asses off while several younger folk got offended and walked out.

I told Em that she weeded out everyone we didn’t want to be around. We ended up partying with Jamie and Everett and boy were they a hoot.

My friends were sitting with the couple at the large booth, and they must have told that joke 100 times the next day at Franksgiving dinner. Every time they reenacted the scene, it was funnier than before.

“D!ck! ... She said, You can SUCK MY D!CK!!!”

“Turn up your ears, Everett!!!”

Share

PAID SUBS: 20 - 80% OFF!

Support our boy-girl twin college fund

Paid subs can start threads on my chat

Sliding-scale monthly rate!!!

You choose: $ 1 | $ 2 | $ 3 | $ 4 | $ 5

I’M PUBLISHED!

Took 20 years, but MY BOOK IS LIVE and ready for laughs!

Fraternal Youth is an experimental memoir with QR-linked videos to cultural artifacts such as our dog fetching beer from the fridge (my COVID project)

Fraternal Youth Cocktail:

5 parts fatherhood fails + the absurdity of life

4 parts goofy boy-girl twins + their crazy pets

3 parts adventure (Bonnaroo, Greece, hitchhiking)

2 parts peaceful parenting + simple discipline systems

1 part hope: a five-year hunt for all the tech, medical and energy breakthroughs that will save us + my comical spin

Fraternal Youth Praise

⭐ “Mix Jim Gaffigan, Erma Bombeck and Pee Wee Herman into a Darby Smoothie. Add a dash of nonsense that makes perfect sense and you’ve got a compilation that spans from raising kids to raising hell. I’m an avid fan.”

Wendy Parker, satirist for Overdrive Magazine

Early Excerpt

I changed my first diaper on August 27, 2007. It smelled like fermented mothballs with a touch of failed dreams. I don’t know where those subtle notes came from, but they were good reminders to use birth control.

Sold Worldwide

U.S. Amazon | B&N | BAM | Walmart

Europe Blackwell’s | Waterstones

Ingram’s worldwide list of resellers