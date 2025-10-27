Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

Virgin Monk Boy
Oct 28

Somewhere between the ants and the mantis you found the gospel nobody quotes. Everything that lives just wants to merge before the light goes out. We name it lust, romance, devotion, but the universe just calls it continuation.

Kaye
4d

There's a 1970s story a bout a father who has a daughter with praying mantis arms and a rich, middle-aged carny manager decides to marry her (also to add her to his collection of oddities). The father warns the man NOT a wise idea, even turned down the money offered to take the daughter from his care.

So, the old man persuades the daughter to run off with him (yeah, elope) and when the father learns, he desperately searches for the carny manager. The father learns the carny plans to consummate the marriage at his mansion only to find that the daughter had already feasting on the carny's head...

Great story ...

