Wikipedia calls it Flying Ant day, but if I was the editor, I would have totally gone with Nuptial Flight Club.

It’s exactly what it sounds like. Every year, on a hot, sweaty day, swarms of flying ants launch straight up into the air and turn the sky into one giant aerial orgy. Wings shimmer and bodies crash into one big bang.

I’m such a nerd. I get turned on watching bugs. There’s a scientific word for it. It’s called entomology — the study of insex.

Sometimes, when conditions are really moist, it attracts so many flying ants that they resemble rain showers on weather radar systems. This means somewhere, a meteorologist is also getting turned on.

It’s a big annual holiday for local birds as well. Depending on your point of view, Nuptial Flight Club is either feast or fuckin’ – or both: a feast on the fuckin’.

After the deed is done, the prince’s wings fall off and he drops dead. The queen also sheds her wings but does so strategically after landing, which settles the debate on which sex is smarter.

Then, for up to fifteen years, she’ll lay eggs almost continuously, giving birth to an entire colony – hundreds of thousands of land roamers and air fuckers.

Imagine if you were the dudeant, though. You just laid the hottest queen babe in the air! Everything’s cool. Then, all of a sudden, your wings fall off and you plummet to a gruesome death. Way to take one for the team, buddy.

Here’s some more insect S&M to ponder. Ms. Mantis will sometimes incorporate cannibalism into copulation. After she bites her lover’s head off, Mr. Mantis continues to assume the position and finishes her off like a gentleman.

Proof that even decapitation can’t kill the mood. What a good sport. Not many can say they went out doing what they loved. Speaking of which …

The other day, I found two dead cicadas stuck together. It was the most romantic thing I’d ever seen. They stucked to death.

So, being the weirdo that I am, it gave me an idea – only it came to me in a dream that woke me up around 3 a.m. The entire song was in my head.

This one’s for all the kinky cicadas out there.

Love Me to Death

The day we met, I gave you my life

Just a little girl, now I’m your wife

Never wanted to leave, but now I’m trying

‘Cause it hurts to breathe – Doc says I’m dying

I don’t know if there’s a heaven above

I’m not religious – I believe in your love

You fell for me, guardian angel

Put a spell on me – “You Are So Beautiful”

Chorus

I’m barely here, but I can hear everythin’

I wanna feel your lips, don’t need no medicine

I’ll fit you into this hospital bed

Be one with me, mi amore before I’m dead

Before I pass into oblivion

Lay your head, hear my heart’s rhythm

Won’t you grant me my last request

Kiss me goodbye and love me to death

Chorus

I’m barely here, but I can hear everything

I wanna feel your lips, don’t need no medicine

I put my lipstick on – the cherry red

I’ll leave my mark before I’m dead

Baby, come quick – I fell on the floor

I’m losing breath – give me yours

Don’t help me up – lay right here

Whisper your love in my ear

Chorus

I’m barely here, but I can hear everythin’

I feel your lips. I feel your medicine

As my heart departs let us profess

our love. Lay me to rest

In peace … loved to death

In peace … loved to death

Maybe insects have it right. Their whole lives revolve around one improbable instinct — to connect before it’s too late. We call it love. They call it life.

In the end, we’re all just trying to love each other to death.

Jan. 1, 2026 update: Took 20 years, but MY BOOK IS LIVE — ready for laughs!!!

Fraternal Youth is an experimental memoir with QR-linked videos to cultural artifacts such as:

our dog fetching beer from the fridge (my COVID project)

gladiator funboard challenges

pop culture video references

pranks, gags, adventure!

Fraternal Youth Cocktail :

5 parts fatherhood fails + the absurdity of life

4 parts goofy boy-girl twins + their crazy pets

3 parts adventure (Bonnaroo, Greece, hitchhiking)

2 parts peaceful parenting + simple discipline systems

1 part hope: a five-year hunt for all the tech, medical and energy breakthroughs that will save us + my comical spin

Fraternal Youth Praise

⭐ “Mix Jim Gaffigan, Erma Bombeck and Pee Wee Herman into a Darby Smoothie. Add a dash of nonsense that makes perfect sense and you’ve got a compilation that spans from raising kids to raising hell. I’m an avid fan.”

Wendy Parker, satirist for Overdrive Magazine

⭐ “Darby stunned me with this book. It’s happy, funny, sad and weird - all the things that make up a life well lived, and he tells it with such beauty and momentum. So many chapters swept me away.”

Ginger Cook (GC), Substack humorist

Fraternal Youth Early Excerpts

I changed my first diaper on August 27, 2007. It smelled like fermented mothballs with a touch of failed dreams. I don’t know where those subtle notes came from, but they were good reminders to use birth control.

2 years, 8 months old

Kids got in trouble at the store. Finn dropped a can of tinned pork on Melina’s middle toe. The SPAM survived, but Momma no longer has a piggy that eats roast beef. The toe’s still there, but it’s a scarred vegetarian now.

3 years, 8 months

Me: “Finn, didn’t you say you’d drink your juice after dinner?”

Finn: “I didn’t hear me say that.”

4 years, 10 months

“Shhhh! I heard a sound make a noise.” ~ Fiona

5 years, 11 months

“Every time you go into war, you should go potty first.” ~ Finn

Save Fraternal Youth in your cart

… and buy it one day when you have 20 bucks. Thanks a million!

Also available worldwide via Ingram Spark book retailers.

Become a paid subscriber …