Poem: Love is a cage with a key
Stuck together. Forever free.
Love is a cage with a key
Stuck together. Forever free
Love is pain when one's away
When two hearts separate
Love is learning how to fight
Makin' up with a neck bite
Love is fireworks and confetti
We blow up but float down steadily
Love is when body's meet
When heads won't, but hearts beat ... together
Love is when the kids were seven
Making the radio go to eleven
Love is a lotta strange sounds
Makes 'em feel safe and bound ... together
Love is music, casting spells
Cast 'em right on ourselves
Love is a cage with a key
Stuck together. Forever free
For messy love with neck bites …
PAID SUBS: 20 - 80% OFF!
Support our boy-girl twin college fund
Paid subs can start threads on my chat
Sliding-scale monthly rate!!!
You choose: $ 1 | $ 2 | $ 3 | $ 4 | $ 5
I’M PUBLISHED!
Took 20 years, but MY BOOK IS LIVE and ready for laughs!
Fraternal Youth is an experimental memoir with QR-linked videos to cultural artifacts such as our dog fetching beer from the fridge (my COVID project)
Fraternal Youth Cocktail:
5 parts fatherhood fails + the absurdity of life
4 parts goofy boy-girl twins + their crazy pets
3 parts adventure (Bonnaroo, Greece, hitchhiking)
2 parts peaceful parenting + simple discipline systems
1 part hope: a five-year hunt for all the tech, medical and energy breakthroughs that will save us + my comical spin
Fraternal Youth Praise
⭐ “Mix Jim Gaffigan, Erma Bombeck and Pee Wee Herman into a Darby Smoothie. Add a dash of nonsense that makes perfect sense and you’ve got a compilation that spans from raising kids to raising hell. I’m an avid fan.”
Wendy Parker, satirist for Overdrive Magazine
Early Excerpt
I changed my first diaper on August 27, 2007. It smelled like fermented mothballs with a touch of failed dreams. I don’t know where those subtle notes came from, but they were good reminders to use birth control.
Sold Worldwide
U.S. Amazon | B&N | BAM | Walmart
Europe Blackwell’s | Waterstones