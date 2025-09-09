Love is a cage with a key

Stuck together. Forever free

Love is pain when one's away

When two hearts separate

Love is learning how to fight

Makin' up with a neck bite

Love is fireworks and confetti

We blow up but float down steadily

Love is when body's meet

When heads won't, but hearts beat ... together

Love is when the kids were seven

Making the radio go to eleven

Love is a lotta strange sounds

Makes 'em feel safe and bound ... together

Love is music, casting spells

Cast 'em right on ourselves

Love is a cage with a key

Stuck together. Forever free

PAID SUBS: 20 - 80% OFF!

Support our boy-girl twin college fund

Paid subs can start threads on my chat

Sliding-scale monthly rate!!!

You choose: $ 1 | $ 2 | $ 3 | $ 4 | $ 5

I’M PUBLISHED!

Took 20 years, but MY BOOK IS LIVE and ready for laughs!

Fraternal Youth is an experimental memoir with QR-linked videos to cultural artifacts such as our dog fetching beer from the fridge (my COVID project)

Fraternal Youth Cocktail:

5 parts fatherhood fails + the absurdity of life

4 parts goofy boy-girl twins + their crazy pets

3 parts adventure (Bonnaroo, Greece, hitchhiking)

2 parts peaceful parenting + simple discipline systems

1 part hope: a five-year hunt for all the tech, medical and energy breakthroughs that will save us + my comical spin

Fraternal Youth Praise

⭐ “Mix Jim Gaffigan, Erma Bombeck and Pee Wee Herman into a Darby Smoothie. Add a dash of nonsense that makes perfect sense and you’ve got a compilation that spans from raising kids to raising hell. I’m an avid fan.”

Wendy Parker, satirist for Overdrive Magazine

Early Excerpt

I changed my first diaper on August 27, 2007. It smelled like fermented mothballs with a touch of failed dreams. I don’t know where those subtle notes came from, but they were good reminders to use birth control.

Sold Worldwide

U.S. Amazon | B&N | BAM | Walmart

Europe Blackwell’s | Waterstones

Ingram’s worldwide list of resellers