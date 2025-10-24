Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anima Martins's avatar
Anima Martins
6d

I subscribed to you.

I read the full article. I agree with you that we need to customise the parenting techniques for each child. I have three boys, they are adults now.

About spanking - I did spank my kids, but only for very few important issues, I had boundaries for myself for it, It was only for the ones which are communicated before hand, no spanking for anything and everything. I did it for very short period. It can be effective if it is done correctly. I sat with them, explained, and gave spanking and explained again, I sat with them holding them for a while, saying I love them when they break rule or not. I did not spank them because they disappointed me. I did not go near them when I was upset.

I don'd believe in is giving punishment for breaking guidelines, boundaries or disobedience. I believe in teaching and training how to make right choices through natural consequences and structured consequences. I would talk to them that today you are losing your privileges but in if you don't build this certain character and habits you will lose more in the future, for example building diligence, patience, being kind loving, trusting etc.

My boys turned out to be self- confident, independent, dependable and sought after adults.

if you are interested you can read my parenting posts and give me your opinion.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Darby Jones and others
Justin Zimmer's avatar
Justin Zimmer
Nov 12

Yup. As a young parent, I restricted myself to a civilized, "3 spanks, anymore and you're just angry". Thereafter the measure became a target: three whacks, make them count. None of that actually helped anything. Micah is dyslexic, with a low frustration tolerance, so my blustering and blistering just made the problem louder. Caden was a trickster but not a troublemaker but I was protective of him from his much larger older brother and that created situations where force may have been in excess of necessity. Then my first daughter, Keira: things got weird after that. Spankings stopped altogether and she was always a well behaved little girl. She didn't talk until late but was prim perfect and communicated with nodding. Also walked in tiptoes. Autism never occurred to any of us at the time. Kassadi was a different animal altogether. She was the reincarnation of my mother from birth and I have baby pictures of her raising her eyebrow like, WTF. At 4, I made a fatherly threat of stringing them all up by their toes and she responded with righteous indignation, "How could you do that to your item children?" At 4. At 5 I asked if she wanted my help buttoning her jacket and she told me she told me she wanted me to be quiet so she could concentrate. At 7 she told me that I "sucked at being a parent." Touché. Then Aria, fairly well behaved but she has similar frustration issues to her big autistic sister and a submissive similar lexile score but also calls me brother. Gen A amiright? Ah and oopsie #2, Willow (weight loss and birth control do not mix be warned!), our L3 ASD non-verbal toddler (aka Daddy's new favorite because she gives big hugs). Also diabetic, like her big sister Keira, like her grandmother (RIP) because mixing auto-immune alleles gives you lots of fun metabolic issues. Oh and let's not forget the crippling anxiety that kept Kassadi out of school for almost three years (and there's a lesson there in learning when to not fight the school resistance and let the prozac and boredom do the work for you (now she doesn't ever want to miss a day of school even if she's playing the bad girl, flunkie stereotype dressing like her mother did back in the nineties (calling it vintage just puts you on the couch for a week, BTW). But hey. None of them are doing drugs. Couldn't even get the GAD with the GED and an interest in horticulture to grow me any weed because apparently drugs are bad, kid WTF raised you?

Sorry that was a long comment.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Darby Jones and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Darby Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture