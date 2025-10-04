Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lee Azevado's avatar
Lee Azevado
Jan 5

You never know, maybe Piper had some kind of life changing revelation, and came out the other of the trip as a newly formed, ego-death-recovered brand self!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Darby Jones
Sambuca's avatar
Sambuca
Dec 29

My pug ate a chocolate cake (an entire one at that!) and a pack of fags (cigs) Figured out he was a pug version of Strong Man XD Pumped his stomach. Bad mutt. XD

Reply
Share
2 replies by Darby Jones and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Darby Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture