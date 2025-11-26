“I think Karens are caring. It’s not fair to paint them with a broad brush.”

“Shut the fuck up Janet! You’re worse than all the Karens combined.”

Those poor girls. Why do people have an irrational prejudice against these lovely ladies?

A bad example:

“BA DA BA DA BA DA BA DA!!!”

“Everybody down!”

“Bad” because I hate the sound of war. Only psychopaths like the sound of gunfire.

PA! KA! TA! BA! DA!

These consonants are called “plosives.” The word itself sounds explosive. Sounds like what they are — capital-letter loud, harsh, abrasive.

Plosives are why Germans sometimes sound mad, like they need to hock a loogie.

“Come again? Were those words or were you clearing your throat?”

Too many plosives can cause confusion or inadvertently cast spells.

“Bippity boppity boop.”

I have no idea what that Indian dude just said, but I fucking love him. He’s like the brown Mary Poppins.

The lack of plosives are why Hawaiians sound so damn happy. We love their soft sounds so much, they get away with saying their words twice.

Karen: “Yes, I’ll have the mahi-mahi.”

Waitress: “So two fish dinners?”

Karen: “Did I stutter? I didn’t say mahi-mahi mahi-mahi ... did I?

Waitress: “Of course not. I’m an idiot.”

Karen: I’d like to speak to your manager’s manager.

Waitress: One manager or two?

Plosives, prejudice and poor Janit

I submit that happy and harsh sounds create a certain degree of linguistic determinism. Karen, Becky, Debbie and Janit are already explosive sounding names — perfect for a punchline. And they’re likely Caucasian Boomers, so now we really have the makings of an internet witch hunt.

It’s perfectly acceptable in polite society to make fun of old white people who sound like an expletive.

Their names evoke a visceral response. First we feel the sharp sound, then our emotions tell our rational minds to fuck off. Feelings bypass reason and go straight to the manager … if you will.

Plosives must have played a role in the origins of our favorite four-letter words. I won’t list them. Last time the algorithm called me a twat and banned me from your eyeballs. Instead, here are some cuss-word contenders that were too long for the short list.

Words you should add to your lexicon:

catawampus

cockamamie

codswallop

malarkey

twaddle

Titicaca (arguably a mashup of two 4-letter words)

I’m not sure why “ass” is an expletive. It sounds (and looks) real nice. Everyone likes ass. Here’s mine …

We found a petting zoo near our house recently.

I never knew there were white Peacocks. Look at that ass! That ass is so fine the animal’s feathers evolved to look like arrows at the ends … for all the idiots who don’t know where to look. That’s a glorious asshole right there.

Assholes are my favorite people. They just make bad first impressions because they’re too honest.

Titicaca

Speaking of honesty, this is all a bunch of titicaca. I’m not a linguist. You should know I’m full of shit by now. But one thing I know is that our dirty looks and attitudes are creating more Karens. I’d turn into a psycho bitch if I was constantly getting societal stink eye. We’re the problem.

I think Karen’s cool AF, but poor Janet. Explosive plosives bookended that bitch. She never stood a chance. Same with Debbie Downer. Alliteration whores took her down.

So next time you see a Karen or a Janet or Debbie, give them a big bear hug. Lift them off their feet and thank them for all their wonderful memes.

