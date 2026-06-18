Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

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Darby Jones
3d

Yeah, it's tough. But on the plus side, I can tell my best stories over and over and it's like the first time he's ever heard them. Everyone else thinks I need new material but Dad thinks I'm on fire every time we talk ;) 🕺🤪✨🔥

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Steven Hodgson
3d

Nice story….come on over and I’ll buy you breakfast and a cup. We stand on the shoulders of those we love and it sounds as if you picked a good foundation. Keep writing and I will try to keep up with you. Tasty,and personal. Good start plus a good dad….what more could you want? Kudos brother! Steve…..Strait…Wilson Creek.

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