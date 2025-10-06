Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AluTheTechWizard's avatar
AluTheTechWizard
Oct 7

Heard myself chuckle as I read this. It's superb!

Reply
Share
4 replies by Darby Jones and others
Meli-Jo's avatar
Meli-Jo
Nov 19

😂😂😂

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Darby Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture