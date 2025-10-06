“How dare that Ginger imitate a burrito like that!”
Vegas recap: a four-year-old taco challenged me – and I accepted the duel … er, duet.
Yesterday was the end of my Las Vegas trip. After my conference concluded, I had a minute to lounge around the pool.
A little Hispanic girl, maybe 4 years old, jumped into the hammock next to mine and started singing as loud as she could, “I’m a little taco! I’m a little taco!”
It was so stinkin’ adorable. Too adorable.
Not to be outdone, I quickly wrapped the tortilla shell (tan canvas hammock) around my entire body and operatically (à la Chevy Chase in Three Amigos) mimicked her melody singing, “I’m a big burrito! I’m a big burrito!”
La chiquita y su madre laughed and laughed. Next, my feet slid out of the “burrito” and started conducting, cueing the little girl to resume her part.
La chiquita: “I’m a little taco! I’m a little taco!”
Me: “I’m a big burrito! I’m a big burrito!”
Our call and response lasted for a while, but we couldn’t keep the deadpan going, so we both laughed and then said adios.
What fun! I was rolling my r’s and everything. Thankfully, there weren’t any social justice warriors nearby to accuse me of cultural appropriation.
“How dare that Ginger imitate a burrito like that!”
Subscribing to my newsletter is what therapists call “progress.”
I’M PUBLISHED!
Took 20 years, but MY BOOK IS LIVE and ready for laughs!
Fraternal Youth is an experimental memoir with QR-linked videos to cultural artifacts such as our dog fetching beer from the fridge (my COVID project)
Fraternal Youth Cocktail:
5 parts fatherhood fails + the absurdity of life
4 parts goofy boy-girl twins + their crazy pets
3 parts adventure (Bonnaroo, Greece, hitchhiking)
2 parts peaceful parenting + simple discipline systems
1 part hope: a five-year hunt for all the tech, medical and energy breakthroughs that will save us + my comical spin
Fraternal Youth Praise
⭐ “Mix Jim Gaffigan, Erma Bombeck and Pee Wee Herman into a Darby Smoothie. Add a dash of nonsense that makes perfect sense and you’ve got a compilation that spans from raising kids to raising hell. I’m an avid fan.”
Wendy Parker, satirist for Overdrive Magazine
Early Excerpt
I changed my first diaper on August 27, 2007. It smelled like fermented mothballs with a touch of failed dreams. I don’t know where those subtle notes came from, but they were good reminders to use birth control.
Sold Worldwide
U.S. Amazon | B&N | BAM | Walmart
Europe Blackwell’s | Waterstones
Ingram’s worldwide list of resellers
PAID SUBS: 20 - 80% OFF!
Support our boy-girl twin college fund
Heard myself chuckle as I read this. It's superb!
😂😂😂