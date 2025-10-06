Yesterday was the end of my Las Vegas trip. After my conference concluded, I had a minute to lounge around the pool.

A little Hispanic girl, maybe 4 years old, jumped into the hammock next to mine and started singing as loud as she could, “I’m a little taco! I’m a little taco!”

It was so stinkin’ adorable. Too adorable.

Not to be outdone, I quickly wrapped the tortilla shell (tan canvas hammock) around my entire body and operatically (à la Chevy Chase in Three Amigos) mimicked her melody singing, “I’m a big burrito! I’m a big burrito!”

La chiquita y su madre laughed and laughed. Next, my feet slid out of the “burrito” and started conducting, cueing the little girl to resume her part.

La chiquita: “I’m a little taco! I’m a little taco!”

Me: “I’m a big burrito! I’m a big burrito!”

Our call and response lasted for a while, but we couldn’t keep the deadpan going, so we both laughed and then said adios.

What fun! I was rolling my r’s and everything. Thankfully, there weren’t any social justice warriors nearby to accuse me of cultural appropriation.

“How dare that Ginger imitate a burrito like that!”

I’M PUBLISHED!

Took 20 years, but MY BOOK IS LIVE and ready for laughs!

Fraternal Youth is an experimental memoir with QR-linked videos to cultural artifacts such as our dog fetching beer from the fridge (my COVID project)

Fraternal Youth Cocktail:

5 parts fatherhood fails + the absurdity of life

4 parts goofy boy-girl twins + their crazy pets

3 parts adventure (Bonnaroo, Greece, hitchhiking)

2 parts peaceful parenting + simple discipline systems

1 part hope: a five-year hunt for all the tech, medical and energy breakthroughs that will save us + my comical spin

Fraternal Youth Praise

⭐ “Mix Jim Gaffigan, Erma Bombeck and Pee Wee Herman into a Darby Smoothie. Add a dash of nonsense that makes perfect sense and you’ve got a compilation that spans from raising kids to raising hell. I’m an avid fan.”

Wendy Parker, satirist for Overdrive Magazine

Early Excerpt

I changed my first diaper on August 27, 2007. It smelled like fermented mothballs with a touch of failed dreams. I don’t know where those subtle notes came from, but they were good reminders to use birth control.

Sold Worldwide

U.S. Amazon | B&N | BAM | Walmart

Europe Blackwell’s | Waterstones

Ingram’s worldwide list of resellers

