Shootings, oil spills, wars, and famine. It’s time to balance the scales.

For years I’ve been curating good news — sending friends a dose of hope when despair takes root. It’s become a running archive of breakthroughs, small miracles, and proof that the world is getting better, if you know where to look. I’ll keep adding new headlines at the top, so come back and visit anytime!

The Far Side Effect

Think of this like flipping through an old Far Side calendar. One cartoon makes you smirk, the next gets a chuckle. Keep going and suddenly you’re howling. That’s the compounding power of joy. Let the headlines wash over you — their sum is greater than their parts.

By the time you reach the bottom, I hope something in you flips — that your faith in humanity gets a second wind. Come to the other side my friend.



Headlines of Hope v21

Animal edition



Bison Ranchers Return Thousands of Animals to Native Lands and Witness Total Rejuvenation of Ecosystem

While Czech Region is Busy Planning Hydro-Project, Beavers Do it For Them–Saving Millions

This Rat Sniffs For Landmines In Cambodia–And Has Just Won A Gold Medal For His Life-Saving Work

Rats Trained to Carry Tiny Backpacks Into Earthquake Zones – So Rescue Teams Can Talk to Survivors

Oysters Carry Protein That Kills Bacteria Behind Pneumonia, Strep Throat, and Scarlet Fever

Whale Feces Represent One of the Greatest Allies Against Climate Change—Perhaps Even More Than Trees

Because whale poo is phytoplankton's favorite food and phytos refresh nearly 50% of the atmospheric oxygen on earth. That's like four Amazons.

One Way To Protect Cattle From Predators? Paint Eyes On Their Butts. Really.

Photographer Captures Incredible Moment Wild Orangutan Offers Hand to Man in Snake-Infested Waters

Amid Great Chase, Tiger and Boar Call a Truce After Falling into Well

So wild animals are smart enough to realize they were dead in the water, literally and figuratively. Eating the other would have merely postponed their demise, so they called a truce and chilled out.

We're basically living in a modern-day Aesop's fable. Little children and animals understand it.

We've dug ourselves into a hole. There's a way out, but it's not what we've been told. Nothing we do will stop the mega rich from controlling their puppets. And they want us to fight because it makes polar-minded people who are more reliant on polar-making "saviors."

I suggest we listen to nature, follow the tiger's lead and stop fighting over the postponement of our demise. I'll be the tiger. You be the boar. Let's have a beer.

None of this means we give up. It just means we should find one or two amazing causes and support it. Support those who have PROVEN to do good in the world, with minimal cost. I wouldn’t count on Big Gov and the Epsteins of the world to save us. Big Gov is not a substitute for charity. Find a cause and support it … fiscally.

I think saving the rainforest and anti-war movements are of the utmost importance, but there’s a bunch of brilliant ideas below to choose from. Pick one or two.

#GoodNews

Headlines of Hope v20

Medical breakthroughs



10-year-old Deaf Girl Is Blown Away with New Caption Glasses That Let Her "See" Spoken Words.

FDA Approves Opioid-free Pain Medication That Finally Delivers Relief Without Addiction

Fighting Cancer Without Fighting: Scientists in Korea Switch Tumor Cells Back to Healthy Ones at ‘Critical’ Moment

World’s Smallest Heart Pump ‘A Game-changer’ in Keeping Failing Hearts Going Without Major Surgery. Keith Richards *Will* Live Forever.

Headlines of Hope v19

Undoing the damage



Dutch Bringing Back Risky Play–in Parks Where Kids Climb, Sword-fight with Sticks and Build with Hammers. Teachers Afraid that they Might Have Fun

Prisons Across the World Are Shaving Days Off Sentences for Every Book Read by Their Inmates

Big Oil Shares Data Maps to Unlock Fresh Drinking Water for Millions of Africans

Industrial Pollution Uses Coal to Convert Toxic Heavy Metals into Essential Nutrients We Consume in Supplements

90% of All Power Grid Additions in America During 2024 Were Renewable–Solar Alone Made up 80%

New Technology Lights Up Coral Beds to Speed Reef Restoration By Attracting Microscopic Food that the Coral Feasts Upon

How ‘Frozen Zoos’ Are Helping Save Vanishing Species

Frozen zoos a.k.a. Cryogenic banks have been storing genetic material for 50 years. At first, the nerds had no idea why they were storing dead skin cells at -320°F, but somehow they knew it was important. Come to find out, it's helped to bring back (clone) critically endangered animals like the undomesticated Przewalski’s horse, an Indian Guar, the Banteng, and the black-footed ferret.

The geeks are gonna save us all. They recently created edible tortilla tape to keep wraps wrapped nice and snug, so you better be nice to the nerds or they might tape you up and feed their cloned Velociraptors.

#BreakfastBurritos

Headlines of Hope v18



Brain surgeons harness light therapy to target and kill cancer cells

The light-activated therapy forces cancer cells to glow in the dark, helping surgeons both find and remove tumors – and then kills off remaining cells within minutes after surgery. Trials with mice have zapped the most common and aggressive types of brain cancer!!! Experts believe it is destined to become the world’s fifth major cancer treatment and the world's first major electronic dance party in the brain. One neurosurgeon admits, "Sometimes we crank up the dubstep and it gets a little crazy."

‘Dancing molecules’ successfully repair severe spinal cord injuries

After a single injection, paralyzed mice regained their ability to walk within four weeks. Basically, tiny nanofibers "dance" in the spinal cord which increases the chance of reacting with cell receptors floating by. The reaction then uses peptides to tell the damaged spine to start repairing. Nothing has been able to do this up until now. This used to be sci-fi.

Red Light Therapy Could Improve Eyesight After Declining Due to Age

Gazing into a deep-red (infrared) light for three minutes was found to significantly improve color vision in those suffering from failing eyesight.

Mature Trees Will Increase CO2 Absorption By a Third in Response to Raised Levels of Carbon on Earth, Study Shows

Most CO2 From Australia’s Megafires Has Been Offset by Algal Blooms Formed By Ash That Settled in the Ocean

Solar-Powered Desalination Device Will Turn Sea Water Into Fresh Water For 400,000 People

Washington, DC Sewage Plant Spins Human Poo into Fertilizer Gold

#Pooyeah!



Headlines of Hope v17

Endless Geothermal Is Poised for Release From Deep in the Earth

As physicists work in the nuclear fusion sector to unlock limitless clean energy, they inadvertently invented a tool that could allow geothermal plants to deliver limitless clean energy.

That tool is a large laser drill that can bore 12 miles into the Earth’s crust to harness the heat from our planet’s core which is then converted to other forms of energy we can use.

We've almost cracked the nut y'all. In terms of human knowledge, every day we're waking up to the best day the earth has ever known. And tomorrow will be a little better. Every moment of every day, you are the youngest you will ever be. Meditate on that.

… is made and transplanted from patient’s living cells. What a headline! This procedure has been long theorized, but never carried out at this scale. Previous 3D prints involved silicon prosthetics, but in this case, stem cells were nestled in a “bioink” of collagen, shipped in iced coolers, then inserted under the patient’s skin. The model is reconstructed according to a precise 3-dimensional model of the other ear so when the print grows, both ears look identical.

This eliminates the embarrassment of having a deformed ear, but also restores hearing in most cases since the 3D-printed ear is 100% living.

The near future may not be able to print complex organs like a liver yet, but simpler, collagen-rich tissues like the spinal disc, rotator cuffs, meniscus, etc will be possible. It's not an “if” anymore, but "when."

It's known that upbeat music can make you run faster, but now researchers believe it enhances brain function. But ... it has to be music with a groove that makes you want to move lol. It's true. It has to "move" you, literally. This is what I'll text my neighbors when they complain after I crank up the outside surround sound to 11. "Shut up. I'm making you smarter!"

Scientists use sound to destroy half of liver tumors – and boosted immune systems cleared away the rest.

In a related story, scientists discover that Nickelback is actually the cause of liver tumors.

#GoodSoundSaves

Headlines of Hope v16

Paralyzed Patient Can Now Write as Fast as Smartphone By ‘Mindwriting’ With Brain Signals

A Single Injection Reverses Blindness in Patient with Rare Genetic Disorder – Another RNA Success

Fog-Catching Towers Could Supply Water to the World’s Driest Megacity Using The Ocean Air

After Massive Wildfires, DroneSeed is Replanting Forests 6x Faster By Using Special Drones

Scientists can now grow tiny working livers from skin cells

Virginia Joins 20 Other States Banning Ticket Quotas For Traffic Cops

Cheap Gel Packs Can Pull Many Liters of Water, Even From Desert Air

Roads are Lasting Twice as Long Thanks to Recycled Tire Rubber

Urban Forests Create a Birdlife Boom in New Zealand Cities – Even Species Absent for Generations





Headlines of Hope v15



Most advanced artificial heart approved for sale in Europe, raising hope for those awaiting transplants

Billionaire "Shark's" new drug company produces low-cost generic drugs CUTTING 90% OF THE MARKUP!!!

The "Tank's" billionaire Mark Cuban basically created a Dallas buyers club with no hidden costs or middlemen. Built their company on radical transparency; constructing a facility in Dallas where they'll sell cures for rare diseases directly to patients. Offering 100's of new drugs in the near future.

And it'll have the compounding effect of injecting an overdose of free market competition into the veins of a monopoly in which competitors die on the vine while millions of sick people cry for alternatives. Big pharma will finally get a taste of their own medicine: force. They'll have to cut prices to compete.

... and things are changing.

78-year-old dude woke up and was staring at his fam, even passed the classic eye exam from a distance!

The implant actually merges with human tissue and colonizes collagen (protein) and other cells that rebuild the damaged cornea. Sounds crazy but the doc said the surgery was "straight forward [ ... ] done with ease." No big d. Just another run of the mill groundbreaking day in science. Many others are in line, waiting to see for the first time. It's like opening a door on the dark side of the moon and walking into the Wizard of Oz color scene.

Previously "incurable" Multiple Sclerosis is likely a thing of the past and "necessity" (or COVID in this case) is the mother of invention.

The same tech behind the C-19 vax is leading researchers to a major MS breakthrough.

Basically labs use a giant machine to genetically engineer messenger RNA. This mRNA tells cells to build proteins with a small little snip of the actual virus. It isn't enough to infect you so mRNA turns your cells into a factory creating "diseased" proteins that your immune system then attacks. It basically trains your body to be a COVID killer. This clever trick is a medical revolution, primed to cure not only viruses but thousands of, up to this point, incurable disorders ... like multiple sclerosis.

In this case the mRNA doesn't tell cells to create proteins with diseased snippets. Instead the auto-antigen encoded within the mRNA helps the immune system tolerate MS-related proteins which not only halts the progression of the disease, but RESTORES lost motor function in mice. It reverses paralysis y'all. Let that sink in.

Dude who founded BioNTech originally wanted to use mRNA for cancer immunotherapy, but the pandemic happened and he switched gears. The floodgates have opened. Cancer's inside the bullseye now and initial trials are promising.

#Hope #Life #Cure #Love

Headlines of Hope v14

What corporate media didn't tell you today ...

As Incarceration Rate Falls, U.S. Prisons Are Being Repurposed into Homeless Shelters, Farms – Even Movie Studios

To Keep Pain in Check, Scientists Say ‘Count Down’

If you count down from 1000 in 7-second increments, your brain sort of says "I hate you," and forgets the pain. I've done it and it instantly squashed the stabbing tendonitis pain in my heel. Meditation or prayer works too. Google the headline for other techniques.

UK Opens its First Geothermal Plant Using Heat From the Earth to Power 10,000 Homes

They mix water with red hot rocks three miles deep and voila. Wind and solar like to take naps, but geothermal never sleeps ... and it's green. That means 24/7 energy my friends. Why fight now when the near future is going to solve massive problems that are dividing us today. Stay untuned ... from polar sides that split society into tribal hate.

Researchers Pull Carbon Out of the Sky And Convert it to Instant Jet Fuel, Reshaping Aviation For Good

Global warming sucks, so why not just suck the warming part out of the air? Brilliant.

This City’s Police Force Says No Officer Fired a Single Shot in 2020

Newark, NJ police de-escalation training worked. Not one officer fired a weapon while on duty in 2020. At least all these terrible tragedies weren't in vain. The world is awakening.

Separately …

Massive Illinois Police Reform Bill Ends Cash Bail, Limits Deadly Force, Mandates Body Cameras, and Makes It Easier To Dump Crooked Cops

Adidas to Launch Plant-Based Shoes Made of Mushroom Leather To Top 60% Sustainability For All Products

It's a race between mushrooms and robots to save the planet. Mushrooms are the new plastic, but biodegradable ... and chewable. Couch-sized fungi eat oil spills for breakfast and "poop" out the origins of life (literally ... mushrooms came first). They're the one and only ingredient in some highly potent flu viruses. If magic exists, they're inside mushrooms and I'm not talking about psilocybin. They truly have extraordinary super powers.

Morbid curiosity and anger drive more reactions on social media than all the other emotions. It's a survival trick that our brains haven't evolved out of because being alert to danger used to be paramount. But given that we no longer wake up wondering if we'll survive the day, we could probably give our fears a back seat and consciously choose not to be berated by bad news — to balance our emotions with the good.

Scientists successfully repaired injured spinal cords using patients’ own stem cells!

After losing motor function from spinal cord injuries, over half of the patients were able to walk or use hands within weeks of the injection. No major side effects.

#Science



Headlines of Hope v13



Another Study Shows Psychedelic Psilocybin Mushrooms Offering Long-Term Relief From Depressive Symptoms

Washington DC, the place where we make all the laws in the land, just decriminalized magic mushrooms. 76% of their voters supported it. They join Denver; Oakland, Santa Cruz and beautiful Ann Arbor. Ponder that.

Common Weed Stops the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells, Scientists in London Report

Maybe we should stop calling them weeds. It's all subjective. Many weeds eventually flower.

Scientists Discover Simple Supplement That Causes Prostate Cancer Cells To Self-Destruct

Not vitamin K specifically, but a precursor called menadione. The simple OTC supplement was found in a recent trial to make tumor cells explode.

Tech Startup Can Now Brew Up Carbon-Negative Rocket Fuel by Capturing CO2 Emissions From the Air

New Study Shows Garden Areas Improved the Immune Systems of Daycare Children in Only a Month

Kids need to roll around in the dirt, not bathe in antibacterial soap everyday; something doctors say will have the unintended consequence of creating super germs that will be resistant to our futile efforts.

I'm not saying we bring back the 3-second rule, but maybe we make trade schools free and encourage hard work and dirty jobs. Americans, Hollywood, our society has taught kids that these jobs are below their dignity, that they're for immigrants, for the others. These jobs are actually in low supply, high demand, pay really well and make a lot of people happy and whole.

Because we haven't evolved out of liking hard work. It satiates something primordial in us all that subconsciously remembers how hard it was to survive thousands of years ago. That feeling of conquering death, being outside, feeling all the feels, living life … is exhilarating.

Headlines of Hope v12



Underwater Roomba-Like Robots Helping Humans Will Never Run Out of Power Thanks to New Mobile Docking Station

So these drones (called WaterSharks) go into city waterways, collect garbage and then return on their own to charge. One company is using this technology to collect plastic waste from the ocean. Then turn the garbage into designer sunglasses, selling them for $100 a pop. As a result, they're projecting that the giant Pacific Garbage patch (the biggest trash pit in all our oceans) will be clean in 10 years. Same dude is taking that tech and cleaning up the world’s rivers too. Don't you just hate capitalism? $100 shades are way too expensive to save the planet.

The robots also collect data about the environment, assess water quality levels, search for chemicals following industrial spills, help with search and rescue, etc etc. These robots will eventually take over and destroy us all if we're not careful. That's the "etc" part. Yikes!



Headlines of Hope v11



Solar is Now the Cheapest Electricity in History and Just Met 100% of Demand in South Australia For First Time

Topping Soil With Rock Dust Could Suck Billions of Tons of CO2 From the Air and Increase Crop Nutrients–Study

Howling With Joy: After 45 Years The Gray Wolf Has Successfully Been Lifted Off the US Endangered Species List

Venice’s Inflatable Floodgates–Named After Moses–Saves City for the Second Time

Giant Floating Balloons Will Bring Internet Access to 20,000 Square Miles in Remote Kenya

Over-the-Counter Ibuprofen Can Speed Up Recovery From Concussion By 20%, Shows Study



Headlines of Hope v10



Neurobiologists Can Now Reverse Stroke Damage Using Human Skin Cells

It actually restored mobility and sense of touch in the animal models. They're also restoring eyesight in mice with previously irreversible macular degeneration.

Autonomous Cars Are Now Delivering Meals and Medication to At-Risk People in Quarantine

Researchers Make Plants That Glow Continuously—And They Could One Day Light Up Our Homes

... thanks to a gene found in mushrooms, scientists can now make plants glow in the dark. Mom's all over the world rejoice as toddlers finally start eating their spinach ... so they can make glow-in-the-dark poop.

Kenyan Scientists Discover Natural Microbe That Completely Stops Malaria in Mosquitoes

Because every 60 seconds in Africa a minute passes. One minute just passed while you were reading this. Ok, seriously, this is actually a huge breakthrough for Africa.

#LifeSaver



Headlines of Hope v9



Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions Estimated to Fall by 8% in 2020 — the Largest Recorded Drop in History

Survey Finds Working From Home Has So Many Benefits, 48% of Workers Would Take Pay Cut to Continue

Because petting your dog releases oxytocin. You're basically getting high every time you scratch your dog's butt.

Thanks to Covid, companies around the world are saving millions from work-at-home policies. I just got word that my office is closing down. WAHOOOO!

Headlines of Hope v8



Natural Organisms in Soil Can Power Lights With This Bio Battery

Unemployed Single Women in Zanzibar Are Saving Fish and Making Money by Farming Sea Sponges

Civilization has hit a milestone recently where people with very little control over their lives can up and do things like become a sponge farmer and create a brighter future. Ponder that. Your world just got brighter at the precise moment that some lady in Zanzibar realized there was hope.

Bionic Eye, As Sensitive as The Human Retina, May Give Sight to Millions

In the case where they're only blind on one side, the robotic prosthetic eye can even improve the vision of the other human eye.

Incredible. It’s hard to find words.

In spite of our differences, there's a whole world out there solving problems which will soon leave us wondering what's left to bitch about.



Headlines of Hope v7



New Study Says Infrared Lasers Destroy Harmful Plaques in Alzheimer’s Brains

8-Year-old Boy Sees Stars for the First Time as Blindness is Treated With Gene Therapy

Great News For Tiger Populations Surging in India and Discovered in Thailand – On World Tiger Day 2020

Tigers are making a remarkable comeback in Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand, Russia, and China—but India, in particular, is where tiger populations have doubled.

Designing New Forests to Cure California’s Wildfire Curse

Previously it was thought that planting a million pines in lines would prevent wildfire because the lack of sunlight would hinder undergrowth (or fuel for fires). Instead it just increased the effects of drought because trees had to compete for water, so then the closely packed dried up trees just created an abundance of fuel that our fine government overlords were trying to reduce in the first place (fire place?) ... so now they're going back to planting a diverse array of trees much farther apart, which is how mother earth designed it a long time ago.

Lesson? Don't f@#$ with nature. Also, Native Americans had controlled burning down to a science, so we should probably hire their ecologists to help restore balance.

Scientists Create Transparent Wood Nearly As Clear as Glass To Make Stronger, Better Insulating Windows

Wood Scraps Turned into Bulletproof, Fire-Resistant Superwood That’s ‘Stronger Than Steel’

The world is getting better friends. May not seem like it, but open your eyes. It should be clear as wood.



Headlines of Hope v6



Headlines of Hope v5



2-Acre Vertical Farm Produces More Than ‘Flat Farms’ That Are Using 720 Acres

A new ag-tech farm called Plenty uses 95% less water, because it's recycled and cool buildings reduce evaporation. This means we get our Colorado river back and Brazil has no excuse to burn the rainforest for farmland.

Skyscraper farms of the future will also free‌ ‌agriculture‌ ‌from‌ ‌the‌ ‌constraints‌ ‌of‌ ‌weather,‌ ‌seasons,‌ ‌time,‌ ‌distance,‌ ‌pests and natural‌ ‌disasters. Whoa ... just give me a sec to chew on that. No pests = no more chemicals = no more Monsanto = all organic. My brain almost exploded, but carry on.

And because vertical farms grow in cities instead of in the middle of nowhere, reductions in transportation chains will eliminate millions of tons of CO2 every year. These reductions in time and space will kill another bird (I've lost count of all the birds we've killed with this one homing stone) as the price of food will also be significantly cut down … OK, time out! Pause. A moment of silence please.

The End

... of world hunger

... and poverty

... and a bunch of other stupid birds. Btw, Dodo birds were not stupid. They were too friendly or lacked a proper fear for humans which was the real cause of their demise.

BONUS ROUND!

Researchers Make Biodegradable Tableware From Sugar and Bamboo So it Will Be As Cheap as Plastic

What will these innovations eventually solve? Climate? Check. Plastic waste? Check. World Hunger? Next problem. Fighting the other side ad nauseum? Sorry, dumb question. We'll never solve the problem of being human.

Nuclear Thorium Reactor Means We Don’t Need to Enrich Uranium to Earth-Annilating Grades

Benefits of Thorium Reactors:

Thorium is 3–4 times more abundant in Earth’s crust than uranium.

Extracts more energy per ton of fuel compared to uranium, meaning less mining and waste.

Waste products from thorium reactors decay within 300 years , compared to tens of thousands of years for spent uranium.

Designed as molten salt reactors (MSRs), which operate at atmospheric pressure, reducing risk of explosions.

MSRs are fail-safe: if overheated, the fuel can drain into a cooled tank, stopping the reaction automatically.

So countries like Iran can still have a Nuclear POWER program minus the nukes.



Headlines of Hope v4

The End of Disease?

First serious clinical study on humans using gene therapy cures genetic blood disease

Previously, patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) had to get blood transfusions every 3 to 8 weeks or else suffer through pain, organ damage and strokes. After one CRISPR treatment, they've been free of both transfusions and symptoms for more than a year.

Researchers basically edit stem cells and put them back in the brain. Afterwards, patients produce healthy red blood cells for the first time in their lives.

A few weeks ago I covered a story about CRISPR annihilating previously incurable cancers in mice. MIT/Harvard biologists estimate that these new achievements could tackle nearly 90% of the 75K DNA-related diseases.

This is just the beginning.

#TheGoodNewsNetwork



HUGE game changer in medicine

CRISPR can now flip genes off and then back on. It's all wild and scary, but on the bright side, there's now a big bullseye on rare incurable disease.

So real-time evolution is undeniable science today. Previously thought to take 10's of thousands of years, we now know that genes can morph instantly. The coloration of the owls adapted to warming winters in Finland. Lizards in FL quickly became more "sticky" when a large influx of predators moved in. And it's all observable as offspring inherit certain genes that are turned on or off.

Now scientists can mimic this natural process (methylation) to flip our scripts. I've a link in the comments if you care for the "how." But diseases that rely on single genes to proliferate could simply be turned off. So the gene responsible for creating the "plaque" (Tau protein) associated with Alzheimers could be silenced for 450 generations.

Similarly, many cancers and extremely rare disorders that have 0 cures and 0 dollars to find them could have 0 effect on humans in the near future ... or at least for mice and animals who kindly help us understand the safety for humans.

Headlines of Hope v4



Scientists Discover Psychedelic-Like Drug That Doesn’t Cause Hallucinations

This would help people who want therapy without seeing purple dragons in the sky. Not that there's anything wrong with purple dragons in the sky, but it could also be terrifying … for the inexperienced psychonaut.

It's just the beginning, friends. Science will save us, no matter how stupid and powerful the masters of the universe are.



Headlines of Hope v3



We can weather this thing together. Plenty to fight about, but I think science and our goodwill is more powerful.



Headlines of Hope v2



College Students Invent Device That Curbs Microplastics Emitted From Tires

... because tire particles are the second-largest microplastic pollutants in our streams, rivers and oceans.

Scientists Discover a New Way to Save Endangered Baby Sea Turtles Using GPS

It also helps them trace the illegal market of selling endangered turtle eggs. Boom. GPS to the rescue.

Nigerian Entrepreneur Invents Giant Solar-Powered Refrigerators That Cut Spoilage to Help Farmers Earn 25% More

Can't wait for Africa to grow me a big fat steak that doesn't spoil. Seriously, it's a thing. Scientists can grow meat now. No joke. In fact, they're really close to growing perfectly symmetrical and balanced boobs, which begs the ethical question, “Should humans play God?” and more importantly, “Are they real?”

After 3,000 Years, Tasmanian Devils Make a Comeback on Mainland Australia

Bla blaabdy bla bla blblbththth!!! Any Looney Toons fans out there?

A Vaccine To Save The Bees: New Treatment Provides Immunity From Certain Pesticides

Bee Populations Are Increasing in Many States–With Maine Seeing 70% Rise in 2 Years

Basic supply and demand folks. Low supply = high demand = high prices for any entrepreneur who wants to swoop in and help save the bees.



Headlines of Hope v1



‘Mr. Trash Wheel’ Gobbles Up 15 Tons of Trash Every Day From Harbors – And More Cities Are Adopting

Revolutionary CRISPR-based Genome Editing System Destroys Cancer Cells ‘Permanently’ in Lab

Gene editing can now kill the worst forms of aggressive cancers. They targeted the two deadliest: brain and ovarian cancers, which have no effective treatments today.

The study demonstrated that a single treatment with CRISPR doubled the average life expectancy of mice with brain cancer and boosted the overall survival rate of ovarian cancer by 80%!

Molecular-based treatments like this specifically attack cancer cells — nothing else. Chemotherapy wrecks everything in its path, but this treatment has zero known side effects and edited cancer cells will never become active again.

The study opens numerous possibilities for treating other cancers, as well as rare genetic and chronic diseases such as AIDS, muscular dystrophy, etc.

Take a breath

Wasn’t that nice? You can do that any time you like. Half the oxygen you just took in was brought to you by whale poop … because that’s what feeds algae.

Algae's in your ice cream to prevent ice crystals from forming, in chocolate milk to keep cocoa suspended, in toothpaste ... cause why not?

Our brains are dependent on the iodine and omega-3 oils that algae contain. Some scientists attribute the expansion of the hominid brain to algae-eating fish.

The Navy runs ships and planes on non-polluting fuel made from the oils in algae. If the price of fossil fuels was commensurate with the cost of their environmental damage, we would be flying jets on algae fuel. The price of algae fuel is going down rapidly though, so it may not be a distant reality.

Algae is also an amazing biomass for fertilizers and most recently, it powers solar panels (which will replace a lot of rare earth minerals that take an insane amount of energy to mine).

I just need to get an underwater algae garden and a little Octopus pal to play with.

'Miraculous’ Mosquito Hack Cuts Dengue Disease Rate by 77%

Dengue or “Break-bone fever” is spread through the West Nile mosquito and causes severe joint and muscle pain. 100 to 400 million people are infected yearly and can put someone out of commission for a month.

But, by harnessing the mosquito's own plague, Wolbachia bacteria, is now helping Indonesia drop rates of infection by 77%.

Smelling Your Lover’s Shirt Could Improve Your Sleep As Much as Sleeping Aids

People who slept with their romantic partner's t-shirt were shown to improve sleep quality on par with sleep supplements such as melatonin.

True story. When Melina rests her head on my chest, she's out in minutes. Otherwise insomnia gets the best of her.

New Study Finds Probiotics Dramatically Reducing the Symptoms of Depression.

This new research paper published in the Nutrition journal found that 8 weeks of probiotic supplements significantly reduced depressive symptoms.

Underwater ‘Kites’ Are Generating Tidal Electricity As They Move

The Faroe Islands have plenty of sky, but little sun; plenty of wind, but little land. So then what? Enter giant Sea Dragon kites. Their ocean-powered turbines will run half the homes on the island. Boom. Next problem.

Youth Hailed for Providing Renewable Energy to 10,000 People Without Using Battery, Wind, Sun, or Water

Because wind and sun aren't always available, but people are always moving, so Dude turned kinetic energy from cars into power through this incredible new [yada yada] and NOW many people in Sierra Leone can, for the first time, have light at night and internet and ... drum roll batabatabatabata:

#Education! #Evolving

Once Biologically Dead, London’s River Thames Rebounds – With Seahorses and Seals

Things are getting better. Turn off the fear mongering and tap into the light. Literally. I'm not just being metaphorical. Massive depression is a real thing for people who live in Portland, Seattle and the Northwest. Because their weather blocks the Sun which is an important factor in all kinds of hormonal fluctuations, vitamin D, etc..

Which begs the question. What does that mean for getting up early and out into the light? Well, turns out …

1 extra hour of sleep and getting out in the sun really does dramatically lower depression.

One theory is that light triggers all sorts of hormonal chain reactions that literally make your day brighter, spiritually and mentally that is. So sleeping in is good if you're going to bed early enough. Waking up (or getting up) at noon is cutting into your light, your God-source? maybe ... that fills us up with energy. There's a time for darkness, but not when light's happening.

Artificial photosynthesis in the dark is now 18x more efficient

… than growing food with actual sunshine outside. Once this tech ramps up, it could mean that one day, we’ll grow food inside spacecrafts or skyscrapers where crops are free from pests, insects, chemicals, drought, seasons, climate change, etc. Once this is built to scale, farms can be vertically built in cities and everywhere. Food prices will drop because the farm will be the grocery store. No shipping. Produce will be bigger, better, organic, picked fresh, etc.

Granted, this is done in the lab and it'll probably be awhile before it's cost efficient, but this is a good taste of our future.

The Great Lie

The great lie was that the web would connect us. So we poured all the knowledge of the world into it – and got echo chambers full of duck faces in return. This massive shift had a profound effect on society.

We could wait for a full societal reset to undo the damage, but I wouldn’t hold my breath. The Gen Z Stares will probably procrastinate that as well.

So change yourself – one day at a time.

4 daily wins:

Walk, lift, run. Read, write, create. Think, study, meditate. Talk, laugh, love – with someone.



