Contemplating confession.

There was a beautiful girl (inside and out) and her brother, who gave everyone in the youth group incredible back rubs. They were truly gifted, Irish twins – super close. We’d often see them practicing on each other, perfecting their language of love.

Before service, they’d often start a “love train.”

(See? It’s already getting spicy.)

All of the nerds would fight to be next to them.

It was never sexual. We were just kids and they were totally cool. They never made a move on anyone outside of church … ever.

But make no mistake – they were masters of foreplay. It was long and slow. Tension, then release. Not the deep, knot-busting Swedish kind, but the kind that feels good.

To this day, I tell masseurs to refrain from using oil because there’s nothing more sensual than Irish-twin, skin-to-skin friction.

They didn’t just pull our hair. They’d gather a clump, twist right and hold up to the edge of pain, easing the tension, then twist back the other way to balance it out. The effect was instant shivers up the spine – euphoric as heaven. Hell, I didn’t even know what an orgasm was at the time, but I knew what it felt like.

Fast-forward several years. My girl-thang (now wife) was thoroughly confused as I applied all my church lessons.

As soon as she caught her breath, she questioned my experience.

“First time eh?”

“What can I say?”

God moves in mysterious ways.

PAID SUBS: 20 - 80% OFF!

Support our boy-girl twin college fund

Paid subs can start threads on my chat

Sliding-scale monthly rate!!!

You choose: $ 1 | $ 2 | $ 3 | $ 4 | $ 5

I’M PUBLISHED!

Took 20 years, but MY BOOK IS LIVE and ready for laughs!

Fraternal Youth is an experimental memoir with QR-linked videos to cultural artifacts such as our dog fetching beer from the fridge (my COVID project)

Fraternal Youth Cocktail:

5 parts fatherhood fails + the absurdity of life

4 parts goofy boy-girl twins + their crazy pets

3 parts adventure (Bonnaroo, Greece, hitchhiking)

2 parts peaceful parenting + simple discipline systems

1 part hope: a five-year hunt for all the tech, medical and energy breakthroughs that will save us + my comical spin

Fraternal Youth Praise

⭐ “Mix Jim Gaffigan, Erma Bombeck and Pee Wee Herman into a Darby Smoothie. Add a dash of nonsense that makes perfect sense and you’ve got a compilation that spans from raising kids to raising hell. I’m an avid fan.”

Wendy Parker, satirist for Overdrive Magazine

Early Excerpt

I changed my first diaper on August 27, 2007. It smelled like fermented mothballs with a touch of failed dreams. I don’t know where those subtle notes came from, but they were good reminders to use birth control.

Sold Worldwide

U.S. Amazon | B&N | BAM | Walmart

Europe Blackwell’s | Waterstones

Ingram’s worldwide list of resellers