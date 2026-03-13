Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth

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Deanna Lu's avatar
Deanna Lu
2dEdited

That is a very nice piece of work…rather dreamlike itself! Am I in a dream? Or am I awake and day dreaming! Do day dream apparitions escape from a dream and come to visit?

Sometimes it is just too appropriate. Once my late husband was very angry and his voice grew sharp and harsh. I cannot stand high-pitched yelling or screaming. It is painful and unbearable to me.

Just when I was reaching my boundary for tolerance, a big bee flew down and landed right on his lower lip and stung him, For real, I was trying not to laugh and I barely suppressed that impulse, as the sudden appearance of the bee parked on his lip stinging him in retribution was burned into my memory.

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Donna Turnley's avatar
Donna Turnley
2d

I love seeing butterflies in the garden! Always hope that it is a sign of good fortune. I also love the symbolism associated with butterflies, such as change and transformation. 🦋

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