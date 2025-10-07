Top 10 by Likes
WARNING: May cause giggle fits, workplace write-ups and societal stink-eye.
1. I thought I was going to die at Ani DiFranco’s show
I accidentally gave the wrong wife a massage, but I’m pretty sure a joke kept my face symmetrical. 2-min. read
2. My White privilege at Black Poetry night
What happens when cowboys bring a guitar to a poetry fight … and decide to rap instead. This one’s super sexy and deliciously absurd.
3. Our pug ate shrooms. Now she gives unsolicited TED talks to the Roomba and refers to herself as “The Vessel”
A true story about zoomies, zen and Zoloft | 2-min. read
4. How to make love to a tree … on acid
My origin story. It’s not a metaphor. This is an alternate way to join the Mile High Club.
5. My 1st Hitchhike + Stranger Love = Substack
12 hours. Sundown to sunrise. 3 wild rides, meteor showers, freedom and FUN!!!
6. Crying at a Billie Eilish show does not look cool in 4K
An 80-yr old man made me ugly cry at a Billie Eilish show. I can only hope to be as cool as him one day | 1-min. read
7. Beaker Crashes Bonnaroo
My fav: A Muppet (me) slips past security, freaks the F out of Jack White and bullfights with GWAR’s mosh pit.
8. Headlines of hope
This was a 5-YEAR PROJECT curating all the good news in the world (and Far Side cartoons). All the tech, medical and energy breakthroughs that’ll save us. Come for The Far Side. Stay for a few antidotes to despair.
9. Sex, Death, and Weather Radar
On the kinky mating rituals of Flying Ants, the Praying Mantis, and Cicadas. Humans can learn a lot from insex | 3-min. read
10. Peaceful parenting
Discipline without damage. Nip bad behaviors in the bud, nurture lasting joy, and create a legacy of love for generations to come. Simple systems work. Our teens still say good night to each other. Time. Love. Discipline. Let’s put in the work together!
It’s all free, so pay it forward. Or pay me so I can escape corporate hell.