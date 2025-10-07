Top 10 by Likes

WARNING: May cause giggle fits, workplace write-ups and societal stink-eye.

I accidentally gave the wrong wife a massage, but I’m pretty sure a joke kept my face symmetrical. 2-min. read



What happens when cowboys bring a guitar to a poetry fight … and decide to rap instead. This one’s super sexy and deliciously absurd.



A true story about zoomies, zen and Zoloft | 2-min. read



My origin story. It’s not a metaphor. This is an alternate way to join the Mile High Club.



12 hours. Sundown to sunrise. 3 wild rides, meteor showers, freedom and FUN!!!



An 80-yr old man made me ugly cry at a Billie Eilish show. I can only hope to be as cool as him one day | 1-min. read



My fav: A Muppet (me) slips past security, freaks the F out of Jack White and bullfights with GWAR’s mosh pit.



This was a 5-YEAR PROJECT curating all the good news in the world (and Far Side cartoons). All the tech, medical and energy breakthroughs that’ll save us. Come for The Far Side. Stay for a few antidotes to despair.



On the kinky mating rituals of Flying Ants, the Praying Mantis, and Cicadas. Humans can learn a lot from insex | 3-min. read



Discipline without damage. Nip bad behaviors in the bud, nurture lasting joy, and create a legacy of love for generations to come. Simple systems work. Our teens still say good night to each other. Time. Love. Discipline. Let’s put in the work together!