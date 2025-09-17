I changed my first diaper on Monday, August 27, 2007. It smelled like fermented mothballs with a touch of failed dreams. I don't know where those subtle notes came from, but they were good reminders to use birth control.

Melina and I had just started getting serious, so this was our first major test. Her brother, Paul, was in Paris participating in a 1200-kilometer bicycle race, so we were babysitting his kids for an entire week.

We were told that little Nick knew how to go number two in his potty chair, but the convenience of taking a dump in a diaper whenever and wherever is the obvious choice.

The smug smile on his face looked like it was mocking the anguish in mine. It can’t be true, coming from a two-year old, but it felt like a premeditated power play to balance the scales, like maybe I should think twice about my eat-your-broccoli-before-dessert warnings.

Nicholas (in his mind): “How do you like this time-out?”

Me: “I'm going to barf.”

Nicholas: “Mwahahahahaaaaaa!”

I couldn’t help but sneak a smile while writhing in revulsion.

Darby (in my mind): On second thought, I’d like to have one or two of these little shits someday. Sophie and Nicholas are too stinkin’ cute. That, however, is not going to stop me from destroying them in the next pillow fight. I'll be ready this time.

Two years and two fraternal things later …

PAID SUBS: 20 - 80% OFF!

Support our boy-girl twin college fund

Paid subs can start threads on my chat

Sliding-scale monthly rate!!!

You choose: $ 1 | $ 2 | $ 3 | $ 4 | $ 5

I’M PUBLISHED!

Took 20 years, but MY BOOK IS LIVE and ready for laughs!

Fraternal Youth is an experimental memoir with QR-linked videos to cultural artifacts such as our dog fetching beer from the fridge (my COVID project)

Fraternal Youth Cocktail:

5 parts fatherhood fails + the absurdity of life

4 parts goofy boy-girl twins + their crazy pets

3 parts adventure (Bonnaroo, Greece, hitchhiking)

2 parts peaceful parenting + simple discipline systems

1 part hope: a five-year hunt for all the tech, medical and energy breakthroughs that will save us + my comical spin

Fraternal Youth Praise

⭐ “Mix Jim Gaffigan, Erma Bombeck and Pee Wee Herman into a Darby Smoothie. Add a dash of nonsense that makes perfect sense, and you’ve got a compilation that spans from raising kids to raising hell. I’m an avid fan.”

Wendy Parker, satirist for Overdrive Magazine

Early Excerpt

I changed my first diaper on August 27, 2007. It smelled like fermented mothballs with a touch of failed dreams. I don’t know where those subtle notes came from, but they were good reminders to use birth control.

Sold Worldwide

U.S. Amazon | B&N | BAM | Walmart

Europe Blackwell’s | Waterstones

Ingram’s worldwide list of resellers