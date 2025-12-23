Darby Jones | Fraternal Youth
Fasting as medicine for cancer and chronic disease
Why hunger triggers repair without poison
Jan 5
Darby Jones
December 2025
Mostly dead
A near-death love story
Dec 23, 2025
Darby Jones
💋How to make love to a tree
🍄 Mt. Shasta Mile-High Club fun ✨
Dec 9, 2025
Darby Jones
November 2025
Karen: The making of a meme villain
How a perfectly nice name got mugged by the internet
Nov 26, 2025
Darby Jones
My 1st Hitchhike + Stranger Love = Substack
Confessing your fears to total strangers isn't strange at all.
Nov 17, 2025
Darby Jones
White privilege at Black Poetry night
What happens when two cowboys bring guitars to a poetry fight.
Nov 4, 2025
Darby Jones
October 2025
Sex, Death, and Weather Radar
A absurd, strangely romantic look at the instinct that drives us all
Oct 27, 2025
Darby Jones
Peaceful parenting lessons with boy-girl twins
Discipline without damage. Why spanking fails and systems win.
Oct 24, 2025
Darby Jones
A bathroom duel on corporate commodes
Christmas layoffs + no shits = a workplace miracle
Oct 20, 2025
Darby Jones
Crying at a Billie Eilish show does not look cool in 4K
When your kid and a 80-year-old out-cool you at the same concert
Oct 17, 2025
Darby Jones
I learned about the best sex at church
A story about innocence, irony, and divine technique.
Oct 13, 2025
Darby Jones
Tell me when I smell
My journey from stinky breath to therapeutic streaking
Oct 9, 2025
Darby Jones
