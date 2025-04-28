Doom’s overdone, so I share hope and hard laughs.

Fraternal Youth: Fatherhood Fails and Other Tails with Boy-Girl Twins Absurd adventures + cultural artifacts like footage of our dog fetching beer from the fridge. It was my COVID project.

Headlines of Hope

20 pages of tech, medical and energy breakthroughs that will save us. It was a 5-year project curating all the good news and Far Side cartoons. It still gives me soooooo much joy and helps me get through the day.

Peaceful Parenting lessons

20 pages of discipline without damage. Why spanking fails and simple systems win. It’s an easy framework if you stick with it. Long-lasting joy is worth the effort.

